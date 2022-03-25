Kyrell Matthews: Mother and violent ex-boyfriend jailed for killing ‘defenceless’ two-year-old

A mother and her violent ex-boyfriend have been jailed after they were found guilty of killing her two-year-old son following horrific abuse captured on secret mobile phone recordings.

Kyrell Matthews was found to have 41 rib fractures and internal bleeding from a fatal 1.6-inch cut to his liver after he collapsed and died at his home in Thornton Heath, south London, on 20 October 2019.

He had suffered weeks of cruelty at the hands of Kemar Brown, 28, and mother Phylesia Shirley, 24, in the lead up to his death, the Old Bailey heard.

Brown was convicted of murder after a trial earlier this month, while Shirley was acquitted of murder but found guilty of the alternative charge of manslaughter.

They appeared alongside each other in the dock on Friday as Brown was jailed for life with a minimum term of 25 years while Shirley was jailed for 13 years.

Prosecutors told the trial Kyrell was repeatedly struck by the then-couple over several weeks, with “harrowing” secret audio recordings capturing the violence said to have been meted out by the pair in Shirley’s one-bedroom flat.

The court heard distressing mobile phone recordings of both adults striking Kyrell on multiple occasions.

The audio had been secretly recorded by Shirley because she suspected her partner of being unfaithful.

Jurors heard how Kyrell, who was non-verbal, was subjected to at least five separate attacks over 28 days indicating a significant period of abuse, according to experts.

The fractures were caused by a twisting motion and the fatal liver injury was from a kick, punch or blow to the stomach, jurors were told.

Kyrell, who was described as a “happy, smiley” child, would have expressed the pain he was suffering in the final days of his life even though he could not speak, the court heard.

A jury deliberated for more than three days to find Brown guilty of murder and causing or allowing Kyrell’s death.

Additional reporting by Press Association