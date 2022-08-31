The Kremlin on Wednesday hailed late Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev as an extraordinary global statesman who helped end the Cold War, but said he had been badly wrong about the prospect of rapprochement with the "bloodthirsty" West.

The comments underlined President Vladimir Putin's long-held feelings about the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union, which Gorbachev unwittingly presided over, and which Putin has lamented as the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the twentieth century which he would reverse if given a chance.

Putin, who on February 24 launched what he called Russia's "special military operation" against Ukraine, one of the 15 former Soviet republics, said beforehand that the demise of the Soviet Union was the "disintegration of historical Russia" and what it had built up over 1,000 years.

There will be no state funeral for the former president of the Soviet Union, a Russian news agency reported.

“There are no plans to organise a state funeral for Gorbachev,” sources told the Interfax agency.

Earlier, his Gorbachev Foundation told the same agency that he would be buried at Moscow’s Novodevichy Cemetery next to his wife, Raisa, who died in 1999.

While Gorbachev, who died aged 91 in Moscow on Tuesday, is revered by many in the West for helping end the Cold War , many Russians regard him as a naive politician who accidentally collapsed a great country, triggering years of economic hardship, humiliation and a loss of geopolitical clout.

Others inside Russia, predominantly those who have long been critical of what they say has been Putin's brutal clamp-down on dissent and free speech, view Gorbachev as a democrat and as someone who tried to do the right thing.

In a carefully worded telegram to Gorbachev's relatives on Wednesday, Putin expressed his condolences, describing Gorbachev as someone who had an enormous influence over world history and had tried to offer solutions and reforms to overhaul the USSR.

"He led our country during a period of complex and dramatic changes and large-scale foreign policy, economic and social challenges," said Putin, who was serving in the KGB security service when Gorbachev was in power.

But Putin, beyond that bare statement of facts, did not offer any assessment of Gorbachev's 1985-1991 time in office.

Dmitry Peskov, Putin's spokesperson, was more blunt.

He described Gorbachev as an extraordinary statesman who had helped end the Cold War but whose role in history was controversial.

"He sincerely wanted to believe that the Cold War would end, and that it would usher in a period of eternal romance between a new Soviet Union and the world, the West," Peskov said.

"This romanticism turned out to be wrong. There was no romantic period, a 100-year honeymoon did not materialise, and the bloodthirsty nature of our opponents showed itself. It's good that we realised this in time and understood it," added Peskov.

Gorbachev suffered intermittent health problems for years and was seldom seen in public, but had occasionally issued pleas for better East-West ties and sought to encourage more dialogue between Washington and Moscow on nuclear weapons.

Western leaders were glowing in their tributes to Gorbachev, including President Michael D Higgins.

“Among the expressions of sadness at the passing of Mikhail Gorbachev, most painful perhaps will be those who, living in conditions of Cold War, saw his ‘perestroika’ and ‘glasnost’ as instruments of hope,” he said.

"Concerned citizens all over the world who saw hope in the agreements he pursued with others on the reduction, rather than the production and dissemination, of the instruments of war when so many global problems of hunger and poverty prevailed.

“For them, he seemed to recognise the power of diplomacy, with its capacity to show even powerful governments the capacity to approach, even resolve, ideological differences, and to bring these to the centre of the places of discourse with discussions based on mutual respect.

“His own deep distress, as given in rare interviews late in life, was that he had underestimated the power and influence of institutional forces raised against this, including military-industrial complexes without borders. He spoke of how he had trusted where he should have recognised that there was no basis of trust. There were internal and external forces who would never allow the radical reforms to come to be.

“He was a man of good instinct who offered hope and who will be rightly remembered by so many for that most human of instincts.”

Some residents of Moscow, the Russian capital, told Reuters they had a largely negative view of Gorbachev while being sorry he had passed away.

"At the end of the 1980s, it seemed to us that he was someone who would change the Soviet Union in a good way," said Vladimir Kalintsov.

"In the end, though, he turned out to be someone who collapsed the Soviet Union... and that led to many wars in the former Soviet republics."

Natalya Salumilina, another Moscow resident, said she was glad Gorbachev had lived long enough to see what she called the fruits of his labour, accusing him of making stupid decisions of which the Russian people had been hostage.

Another, Larisa Kalashnikova, said: "I have a negative view of him. He did a lot of harm to our country."

The belligerent political talk shows that have made up the bulk of Russian state television programming since Putin sent his troops into Ukraine largely ignored news of Gorbachev's death.

On the Rossiya-24 channel, one talk show played a roll of tributes to Gorbachev by Western media, while host Olga Skabeyeva observed that reactions in Russia would "fundamentally, radically differ" but that it would be "indecent" to discuss them so soon after he died.

Jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny had warm words for the Soviet Union's last leader however, noting that he had ordered the release of political prisoners.

"I am sure that his life and history, which were pivotal to the events of the late twentieth century, will be evaluated far more favuorably by posterity than by contemporaries," said a message from Navalny posted on Twitter by his allies.

Vladimir Ryzhkov, a former member of the Russian parliament and a Kremlin critic, said Gorbachev was one of Russia's best leaders, lauding him for freeing hundreds of millions of people from tyranny, for drastically reducing the number of nuclear warheads, and for rejecting violence as a way of keeping power.

"He gave the world a chance for peace, and Russia - for freedom," said Ryzhkov.

"It's not his fault that we couldn't use it."