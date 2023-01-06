Kremlin-ordered truce is uncertain amid suspicion of motives

A view of an apartment building, damaged during heavy fighting, in Mariupol, in Russian-controlled Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine (Alexei Alexandrov/AP)

The impact of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s order for his forces in Ukraine to observe a unilateral, 36-hour cease-fire is in doubt after Kyiv officials dismissed the move as a ploy – but did not clarify whether Ukrainian troops will follow suit.

Moscow also did not say whether it will hit back if Ukraine keeps fighting.

The Russian-declared truce in the nearly 11-month war is due to begin at 12pm on Friday and continue through midnight on Sunday.

Mr Putin’s Thursday announcement that the Kremlin’s troops will stop fighting along the 684-mile front line or elsewhere was unexpected.

It came after the Russian Orthodox Church head, Patriarch Kirill, proposed a ceasefire for this weekend’s Orthodox Christmas holiday.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

The Orthodox Church, which uses the Julian calendar, celebrates Christmas on January 7.

But Ukrainian and western officials suspect an ulterior motive in Mr Putin’s apparent goodwill gesture.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky questioned the Kremlin’s intentions, accusing it of planning the fighting pause “to continue the war with renewed vigour”.

“Now they want to use Christmas as a cover to stop the advance of our guys in the (eastern) Donbas (region) for a while and bring equipment, ammunition and mobilised people closer to our positions,” Mr Zelensky said late on Thursday.

He did not, however, state outright that Kyiv will ignore Mr Putin’s request.

Expand Close Locals watch a performance near a Christmas tree decorated for Orthodox Christmas and the New Year festivities in Mariupol, in Russian-controlled Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine (Alexei Alexandrov/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Locals watch a performance near a Christmas tree decorated for Orthodox Christmas and the New Year festivities in Mariupol, in Russian-controlled Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine (Alexei Alexandrov/AP)

US President Joe Biden echoed Mr Zelensky’s wariness, saying it is “interesting” Mr Putin was ready to bomb hospitals, nurseries and churches over the western Christmas period.

“I think (Mr Putin) is trying to find some oxygen,” Mr Biden said without elaborating.

US state department spokesman Ned Price said Washington has “little faith in the intentions behind this announcement”, saying Kremlin officials “have given us no reason to take anything that they offer at face value”.

The truce order seems to be a ploy “to rest, refit, regroup, and ultimately re-attack”, he said.

The Institute For The Study Of War agreed the truce may be a ruse allowing Russia to regroup.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

“Such a pause would disproportionately benefit Russian troops and begin to deprive Ukraine of the initiative,” the think tank said late on Thursday.

“Putin cannot reasonably expect Ukraine to meet the terms of this suddenly declared ceasefire and may have called for the ceasefire to frame Ukraine as unaccommodating and unwilling to take the necessary steps toward negotiations.”

Washington says it is prepared to keep backing Ukraine’s war effort.

On Friday, the US is due to announce nearly three billion dollars (£2.52 billion) in military aid for Ukraine — a massive new package which is expected to include several dozen Bradley fighting vehicles for the first time.