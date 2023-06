Kremlin forced to deny Putin has fled as Wagner chief Prigozhin vows ‘soon we will have a new president’

Wagner now controls two key cities as its forces barrel towards MoscowRussian forces begin to lock down capitalMercenary chief insists his forces are ‘patriots’Putin calls rebellion a ‘stab in the back’British government calls emergency Cobra meeting

Fighters from the Wagner private mercenary group are seen on an armoured vehicle in a street near the headquarters of the Southern Military District in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia. Reuters

Independent.ie Newsdesk Yesterday at 09:45