Kremlin claims it has 'more questions than answers' after Trump invite to G7 summit

The Kremlin has "more questions than answers" about President Donald Trump's proposal to invite Russia to a Group of Seven (G7) summit later this year, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said a day after the US president raised the idea with his Russian counterpart in a phone call.

"This is a format that Russia doesn't participate in," Mr Peskov told reporters on a conference call yesterday.

"If Russia is invited, then how will things be with the other participants?"

Several other G7 members and the EU publicly opposed the idea, noting that Russia was excluded from the group in 2014 over its annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.

Mr Trump said on Sunday that he would like to invite leaders from Russia, Australia, India and South Korea to attend the G7 meeting, calling the current set-up "outdated".

Mr Trump also discussed Brazil's participation in the G7 meeting during a call with President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday, the Brazilian leader said in a Twitter post.

The UK and Canada indicated that they would block an attempt to readmit Russia to the group of advanced economies.

"Decisions on G7 membership needs to be made unanimously by all G7 leaders," UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman James Slack said.

"Russia was removed following its annexation of Crimea, and we are yet to see evidence of its behaviour that would justify its readmission."

Russia should continue to be excluded from the G7 due to its "disrespect and flaunting of international rules", Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Russia has failed to earn a return to the group.

"The prerogative of the G7 chair, in this case the US, is to issue guest invitations, and guest invitations reflect the host priorities," he said.

"But changing membership or changing the format on a permanent basis is not a prerogative."

China, which wasn't included among the potential attendees, also criticised Mr Trump's proposal.

"China has always maintained that international institutions or summits should be conducive to enhancing mutual trust, safeguarding multilateralism, and promoting world peace," foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a daily media briefing in Beijing yesterday.

"We believe this is also the wish of most countries.

Unpopular

"It is unpopular to engage in small circles against China, and it is not in the interest of the relevant countries."

Mr Peskov said diplomats would work out the details of possible Russian participation.

"There are a lot of unclear elements about this proposal," he said.

Mr Trump has postponed efforts to hold the summit in June at Camp David, saying it could be held in September or after the presidential election in November.

"So it might be a G10, G11, and it could be after the election is over," Mr Trump said.

