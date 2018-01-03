News World News

Kosovo court finds opposition MPs guilty of using tear gas

Tear gas canisters were used by opposition MPs in the Kosovo parliament
A Kosovo court has found four opposition MPs guilty of repeatedly disrupting parliament by using tear gas.

The four members of the left-wing Self-Determination Party were sentenced on Wednesday to up to 18 months in prison.

They will not be jailed, however, if they do not commit the same crime during a two-year probation period.

The opposition MPs on several occasions since 2015 have used tear gas, blown whistles and thrown water bottles in parliament in protest at a proposed border demarcation agreement with Montenegro.

They say Kosovo is ceding territory under the agreement, a claim denied by the previous government and international experts.

The agreement, which is yet to be approved by parliament, is a pre-condition for a visa-free regime for Kosovo citizens in the European Union's Schengen countries.

