Korean leaders to hold summit on April 27
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will meet South Korean president Moon Jae-in at a border village on April 27, South Korean officials have said.
The summit, only the third ever between the Koreas, could prove significant in the global diplomatic push to resolve the stand-off over the North’s nuclear programme.
The announcement was made after a high-level meeting between the two countries in the border village of Panmunjom on Thursday. Few other details were released.
The Koreas will hold another preparatory meeting on April 4 to discuss protocol, security and media coverage issues.
The current talks follow a surprise meeting this week between Mr Kim and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The North Korean leader may also meet US President Donald Trump.
Press Association