Korean leaders to hold summit on April 27

The summit, only the third ever between the Koreas, could prove significant in the global diplomatic push to resolve the stand-off over the North’s nuclear programme.

North Korea Koreas Tensions

The announcement was made after a high-level meeting between the two countries in the border village of Panmunjom on Thursday. Few other details were released.

The Koreas will hold another preparatory meeting on April 4 to discuss protocol, security and media coverage issues.