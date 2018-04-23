Korean Air 'nut rage' exec and sister step down from company, CEO dad apologises for their behaviour
THE CEO of Korean Air has said his daughters - one of whom made headlines over a 'nut rage' incident on a flight - are resigning after separate incidents.
The younger sister, Cho Hyun-min, also known as Emily, is under police investigation after she allegedly threw water in a colleague's face during a business meeting. She denied throwing the water but admitted shoving a colleague, the BBC reports.
Her older sister, Cho Hyun-ah, known as Heather in English, was convicted in 2015 of violating aviation safety, coercion and abuse of power following an incident on a flight in 2014.
The former executive made headlines around the world when she ordered a flight to return to the gate to kick a flight attendant off the plane following a row over how macadamia nuts were served.
She became irate when a flight attendant served nuts without first asking her and in an unopened package instead of on a plate.
Now, their father Cho Yang-ho has said both women would be stripped of all responsibilities. He also issued an apology to the public and his employees.
