Monday 23 April 2018

Korean Air 'nut rage' exec and sister step down from company, CEO dad apologises for their behaviour

Cho Hyun-ah leaves Seoul High Court after her nut rage sentence was suspended (AP)
Independent.ie Newsdesk

THE CEO of Korean Air has said his daughters - one of whom made headlines over a 'nut rage' incident on a flight - are resigning after separate incidents.

The younger sister, Cho Hyun-min, also known as Emily, is under police investigation after she allegedly threw water in a colleague's face during a business meeting. She denied throwing the water but admitted shoving a colleague, the BBC reports.

Her older sister, Cho Hyun-ah, known as Heather in English, was convicted in 2015 of violating aviation safety, coercion and abuse of power following an incident on a flight in 2014.

The former executive made headlines around the world when she ordered a flight to return to the gate to kick a flight attendant off the plane following a row over how macadamia nuts were served.

She became irate when a flight attendant served nuts without first asking her and in an unopened package instead of on a plate.

Now, their father Cho Yang-ho has said both women would be stripped of all responsibilities. He also issued an apology to the public and his employees. 

Online Editors

