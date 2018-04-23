Korean Air 'nut rage' exec and sister step down from company, CEO dad apologises for their behaviour

The younger sister, Cho Hyun-min, also known as Emily, is under police investigation after she allegedly threw water in a colleague's face during a business meeting. She denied throwing the water but admitted shoving a colleague, the BBC reports.

Her older sister, Cho Hyun-ah, known as Heather in English, was convicted in 2015 of violating aviation safety, coercion and abuse of power following an incident on a flight in 2014.

The former executive made headlines around the world when she ordered a flight to return to the gate to kick a flight attendant off the plane following a row over how macadamia nuts were served.