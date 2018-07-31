Koch brothers total joke in Republican circles, says Trump

US president Donald Trump has called the conservative Koch brothers “a total joke in real Republican circles”.

His comment follows an announcement that the political network created by billionaire industrialists Charles and David Koch would not help the Republican candidate in North Dakota’s senate race.

The group has warned that Republican party is not doing enough to contain government spending.

The globalist Koch Brothers, who have become a total joke in real Republican circles, are against Strong Borders and Powerful Trade. I never sought their support because I don’t need their money or bad ideas. They love my Tax & Regulation Cuts, Judicial picks & more. I made..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2018

....them richer. Their network is highly overrated, I have beaten them at every turn. They want to protect their companies outside the U.S. from being taxed, I’m for America First & the American Worker - a puppet for no one. Two nice guys with bad ideas. Make America Great Again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2018

The Koch brothers did not endorse Mr Trump in 2016.

