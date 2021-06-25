Knifeman arrested after several killed in Germany attack

Police cars attend the scene of an incident in Wurzburg (Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa via AP)

A man armed with a large knife has killed several people and injured others in the southern city of Wurzburg before he was shot by police and arrested, German authorities said.

It was unclear how many people were killed or injured in the attack in a central part of the Bavarian city.

Videos posted on social media showed pedestrians surrounding the attacker and holding him at bay with chairs and sticks.

Police were alerted to the knife attack at 5pm on Friday (Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa via AP)

Police were alerted to the knife attack at 5pm on Friday (Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa via AP)

A woman who said she had witnessed the incident told German RTL television that the police then stepped in.

“He had a really big knife with him and was attacking people,” Julia Runze said. “And then many people tried to throw chairs or umbrellas or cellphones at him and stop him.”

“The police then approached him and I think a shot was fired, you could hear that clearly.”

Police spokeswoman Kerstin Kunick said officers were alerted at around 5pm to a knife attack in Barbarossa Square in the centre of the city.

Armed police have been on patrol (Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/AP)

Armed police have been on patrol (Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/AP)

Bavaria’s governor Markus Soeder expressed shock at the news of the attack. “We grieve with the victims and their families,” he wrote on Twitter.

Police said on Twitter that there was no danger to the population.

Bavaria’s top security official Joachim Herrmann was on his way to Wurzburg, a city of about 130,000 people located between Munich and Frankfurt.