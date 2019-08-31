One person was stabbed to death and nine others injured by a knifeman outside a station near the French city of Lyon, before police managed to detain him.

Knife attack in Lyon leaves one dead and nine injured

Authorities said the reason for the attack was unclear.

The detained man claimed to be Afghan, but also gave at least two different identities, according to a security official.

The attack might have been terrorism-related, the official said, but authorities consider it more likely the suspect was mentally unstable.

The victim who died was a 19-year-old man, and it was unclear if he knew the attacker, according to police.

Police initially launched a manhunt for a second attacker but later determined that the detained man was the main suspect, the security official said.

The official told The Associated Press that police were still looking for possible accomplices.

The national anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office has not been asked to take part in the investigation at this stage.

An official with the Lyon regional administration said national security forces were not involved in the search, which include local police officers and a helicopter.

France remains on high alert after several deadly Islamic extremist attacks in 2015 and 2016.

PA Media