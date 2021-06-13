Knesset approves new coalition to end Netanyahu’s long rule

Israel’s parliament has narrowly voted in favour of a new coalition government, ending Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s historic 12-year rule.

Naftali Bennett, a former ally of Mr Netanyahu turned bitter rival, becomes prime minister – presiding over a diverse and fragile coalition comprised of eight parties with deep ideological differences.

Mr Netanyahu remains head of the Likud party and will hold the post of opposition leader.

Sunday’s vote, passed by a 60-59 margin, ended a two-year cycle of political paralysis in which the country held four elections.