| 20.7°C Dublin

Knesset approves new coalition to end Netanyahu’s long rule

Mr Netanyahu remains head of the Likud party and will hold the post of opposition leader.

Israel&rsquo;s designated new prime minister Naftali Bennett (Ariel Schali/AP) Expand

Close

Israel&rsquo;s designated new prime minister Naftali Bennett (Ariel Schali/AP)

Israel’s designated new prime minister Naftali Bennett (Ariel Schali/AP)

Israel’s designated new prime minister Naftali Bennett (Ariel Schali/AP)

By Joseph Krauss, Associated Press

Israel’s parliament has narrowly voted in favour of a new coalition government, ending Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s historic 12-year rule.

Naftali Bennett, a former ally of Mr Netanyahu turned bitter rival, becomes prime minister – presiding over a diverse and fragile coalition comprised of eight parties with deep ideological differences.

Outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Ariel Schalit/AP) Expand

Close

Outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Ariel Schalit/AP)

Outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Ariel Schalit/AP)

Outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Ariel Schalit/AP)

Mr Netanyahu remains head of the Likud party and will hold the post of opposition leader.

Sunday’s vote, passed by a 60-59 margin, ended a two-year cycle of political paralysis in which the country held four elections.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get today’s news headlines, opinion, sport and more direct to your inbox at 7.30am every morning, and every evening, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy