King’s crowning and causes on new stamps celebrating coronation

Royal Mail of the miniature sheet for the set of four of new stamps issued to mark the coronation (Royal Mail/PA) — © Royal Mail

Royal Mail is commemorating the coronation with four new stamps, depicting the King being crowned and celebrating the multi-faith and biodiversity causes Charles has made his life’s work.

The set is based on newly-commissioned wood engravings by artist Andrew Davidson, and one imagines St Edward’s Crown being lowered onto Charles’ head by the Archbishop of Canterbury at the moment of coronation.

Royal Mail is also applying for a special postmark to be stamped on letters in honour of the royal occasion.

One of a series stamps issued to mark the coronation (Royal Mail/PA) — © Royal Mail

It will read: “Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla 6 May 2023”, and run from April 28 until May 10.

On “The Coronation” stamp, the scene is printed in regal purple ink and set in front of Westminster Abbey, with fireworks appearing above, as a gun salute is fired and crowds watch the ceremony and celebrate at a street party.

The 1st class stamp shows a likeness of the monarch holding the Sceptre with Dove and the Sceptre with Cross and sitting in the Coronation Chair.

The other three stamps are Diversity and Community, The Commonwealth, and Sustainability and Biodiversity.

The Diversity and Community stamp (Royal Mail/PA) — © Royal Mail

Charles has spent decades campaigning over climate change and the environment, is known for his commitment to promoting multi-faith tolerance, and is Head of the Commonwealth.

The 1st class Diversity and Community stamp in blue ink features figures representing the Jewish, Islamic, Christian, Sikh, Hindu and Buddhist religions and Royal Mail described it as being representative of all faiths and none.

The background scene captures both rural and urban Britain and the varied places of worship found around the UK including a church and a mosque.

The £2.20 Commonwealth stamp, in red ink, imagines a Commonwealth meeting, a representation of the Commonwealth Games, some of the flags of the Commonwealth nations, a scene depicting trade and commerce, and a Commonwealth War Graves cemetery.

On the £2.20 Sustainability and Diversity stamp, the ink is green and the engraving shows a beekeeper and a hedgelayer.

The hedgelayer and beekeeper on the Sustainability and Biodiversity stamp (Royal Mail/PA) — © Royal Mail

The backdrop is a natural landscape showing sustainable farming methods and featuring renewable sources of energy such as hydroelectric power and solar panels.

This is only the third time in history that Royal Mail has issued stamps to mark a coronation.

The previous two occasions were for King George VI in 1937 and Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.

Simon Thompson, Royal Mail chief executive, said: “Royal Mail is proud to issue this set of commemorative stamps which celebrate the coronation, and some of the causes which His Majesty has championed throughout his many years of public service.

“This is only the third time we have issued Coronation stamps and I am delighted that they mark the start of a new reign and a new chapter in our history.”

Royal Mail’s Commonwealth stamp to mark the coronation (Royal Mail/PA) — © Royal Mail

The stamps, designed by Atelier Works, are available to view, ahead of general release at the Postal Museum in London from April 28 as part of the exhibition: The King’s Stamp – The Postal Museum.

They are now available to pre-order from www.royalmail.com/coronation or at 03457 641 641 and at Post Offices.

A presentation pack including all four stamps is £7.50 and the stamps go on general sale on the coronation day of May 6.