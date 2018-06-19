King and Queen of Spain hosted by Donald Trump in Oval Office

King Felipe described his first Oval Office meeting with the president as a “great end to a perfect visit”.

Today, President Trump and the First Lady welcomed King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain to the White House. pic.twitter.com/65dEjyA1r8 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 19, 2018

The royals were in the US to mark the 300th anniversaries of the founding of New Orleans and San Antonio, stopping in both cities with historical ties to Spain before arriving at the White House.

President Donald Trump, left, and Spain’s King Felipe VI, right, walk along the Colonnade (Susan Walsh/AP)

Mr Trump called it “really a tremendous honour” to have the royal couple in the Oval Office.