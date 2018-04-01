Kim Jong Un watches performance by South Korean pop stars

A South Korean artistic group including K-pop singers flew to Pyongyang on Saturday for performances in the North Korean capital amid thawing ties between the rivals.

The leaders of the Koreas are to meet at a border village on April 27.

South Korean girl band Red Velvet (AP)

South Korean media pool reports from Pyongyang say Mr Kim and his wife, Ri Sol Ju, watched Sunday’s performance by the South Korean group.