Kim Jong Un arrives in Vietnam for summit with Trump

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has stepped off his armoured train in a Vietnamese border town ahead of his second nuclear summit with US president Donald Trump.

Mr Kim, dressed in his trademark dark Mao suit, shook hands with officials as Vietnamese troops in crisp, white uniforms and black boots stood at attention on a red carpet beneath large North Korean and Vietnamese flags at the Dong Dang railway station on the China-Vietnam border.

A crowd gathered along the road near the station to wave North Korean flags and bouquets of flowers as the North Korean leader stepped into a black limousine that was then surrounded by bodyguards who ran alongside their leader as he left the station.

Press reports speculate that Mr Kim will be driven to Hanoi, the Vietnamese capital, ahead of his Wednesday meeting with Mr Trump.

Mr Trump was flying to Hanoi from Washington.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is welcomed upon arrival in Dong Dang (Minh Hoang/AP)

Mr Kim’s arrival comes as Vietnamese officials scramble to finish preparations for a rushed summit that is meant to deal with one of Asia’s biggest security challenges: North Korea’s pursuit of a nuclear programme that stands on the verge of viably threatening any target on the planet.

Although many experts are sceptical Mr Kim will give up the nuclear weapons he likely sees as his best guarantee of continued rule, there was a palpable, carnival-like excitement among many in Hanoi as the final preparations were made for the meeting.

Officials in Hanoi said they only had about 10 days to prepare for the summit — much less than the nearly two months Singapore had before the first Trump-Kim meeting last year – but still vowed to provide airtight security for the two leaders.

“Security will be at the maximum level,” Vietnamese deputy minister of foreign affairs Le Hoai Trung told reporters.

Heading over to Vietnam for my meeting with Kim Jong Un. Looking forward to a very productive Summit! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2019

The ultra-tight security will be appreciated by North Korean authorities, who are extremely vigilant about the safety of Mr Kim, the third member of his family to rule the North with absolute power.

Vietnam has announced an unprecedented traffic ban along a possible arrival route for Mr Kim.

The Communist Party’s Nhan Dan newspaper quoted the Roads Department as saying the ban will affect the 105-mile stretch of Highway One from Dong Dang, on the border with China, to Hanoi.

There are high expectations for the Hanoi summit after a vague declaration at the first meeting in June in Singapore that disappointed many.

Kim Jong Un waves from a car ahead of his second summit with Donald Trump (Minh Hoang/AP)

In a meeting with senior aides in Seoul, South Korean president Moon Jae-in said that the Trump-Kim talks would be a critical opportunity to achieve peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Mr Moon, who met Mr Kim three times last year and has lobbied hard to revive nuclear diplomacy between the US and North Korea, is eager for a breakthrough that would allow him to push ambitious plans for inter-Korean engagement, including lucrative joint economic projects that are held back by US-led sanctions against the North.

Chairman Kim realizes, perhaps better than anyone else, that without nuclear weapons, his country could fast become one of the great economic powers anywhere in the World. Because of its location and people (and him), it has more potential for rapid growth than any other nation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2019

“If President Trump succeeds in dissolving the world’s last remaining Cold War rivalry, it will become yet another great feat that will be indelibly recorded in world history,” Mr Moon said.

Mr Trump, via Twitter, has worked to temper those expectations, predicting before leaving for Hanoi a “continuation of the progress” made in Singapore but adding a tantalising nod to “Denuclearisation?”

He also said that Mr Kim knows that “without nuclear weapons, his country could fast become one of the great economic powers anywhere in the World”.

