A Turkish prosecutor says journalist Jamal Khashoggi was strangled as soon as he entered the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul as part of a premeditated killing.

A Turkish prosecutor says journalist Jamal Khashoggi was strangled as soon as he entered the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul as part of a premeditated killing.

Khashoggi ‘strangled as soon as he entered consulate’

A statement from chief Istanbul prosecutor Irfan Fidan’s office added that Mr Khashoggi’s body was dismembered and disposed of.

It also said that discussions with Saudi chief prosecutor Saud al-Mojeb have yielded no “concrete results” despite “good-willed efforts” by Turkey to uncover the truth.

The statement is the first public confirmation by a Turkish official that Mr Khashoggi was strangled and dismembered after he entered the Saudi Consulate on October 2 to collect paperwork needed to marry his Turkish fiancee.

Image purportedly showing Jamal Khashoggi entering the consulate (CCTV/TRT World via AP)

The announcement came as Mr al-Mojeb ended a three-day visit to Istanbul during which he held talks with Mr Fidan and other Turkish officials.

Turkey is seeking the extradition of 18 Saudi suspects detained in Saudi Arabia over the killing of Mr Khashoggi.

It is also pressing Saudi Arabia for information concerning Mr Khashoggi’s remains, which still have not been found, as well as who ordered the journalist’s killing.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has also called on Riyadh to disclose the identity of an alleged local collaborator said to have been involved in disposing of Mr Khashoggi’s body.

Mr Khashoggi, a 59-year-old columnist for The Washington Post, vanished after entering the consulate in Istanbul to pick up paperwork for his upcoming marriage to his fiancee, who was waiting for him outside. A critic of the Saudi royal family, Mr Khashoggi had been living in exile in the United States.

Turkey alleges a Saudi hit squad from Saudi Arabia – including a member of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s entourage during a trip to the United States – travelled to Istanbul to kill the journalist and then tried to cover it up.

Under mounting pressure, Saudi Arabia changed its narrative about Mr Khashoggi’s killing several times, eventually admitting that Mr Khashoggi died inside the consulate and only recently acknowledging that Turkish evidence shows his killing was premeditated.

Saudi Arabia has not commented on the prosecutor’s visit.

Press Association