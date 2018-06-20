News World News

Wednesday 20 June 2018

Key EU nations to hold mini migration summit

Germany, France, Italy and Greece will attend the meeting in Brussels, officials said.

A full summit that will focus on migration is set for June 28-29 (Marcos Moreno/AP)
A full summit that will focus on migration is set for June 28-29 (Marcos Moreno/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

Germany, France and other key European nations hit by the migration crisis will hold an informal mini summit on Sunday.

The European Commission announced that several government leaders will be gathering in Brussels to look into “finding European solutions” to solve the political crisis that has pitted many EU nations against one another.

Officials said Germany, France, Italy and Greece will attend.

A full summit of the bloc’s 28 government leaders that will focus on migration is set for June 28-29.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News