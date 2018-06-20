Key EU nations to hold mini migration summit

The European Commission announced that several government leaders will be gathering in Brussels to look into “finding European solutions” to solve the political crisis that has pitted many EU nations against one another.

I am convening an informal working meeting on migration and asylum issues in Brussels on Sunday, in order to work with a group of Heads of State or Government of Member States interested in finding European solutions ahead of the upcoming #EUCO. #MigrationEU pic.twitter.com/qXJaghR20v — Jean-Claude Juncker (@JunckerEU) June 20, 2018

Officials said Germany, France, Italy and Greece will attend.

A full summit of the bloc’s 28 government leaders that will focus on migration is set for June 28-29.