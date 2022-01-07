| 0.9°C Dublin

Kazakhstan leader says constitutional order restored amid deadly protests

Demonstrations spiralled into violence following a near-doubling of vehicle fuel prices.

Russian peacekeepers are deployed in Kazakhstan (RU-RTR Russian Television via AP) Expand

Russian peacekeepers are deployed in Kazakhstan (RU-RTR Russian Television via AP)

By AP Reporters

The president of Kazakhstan has said constitutional order has been “mainly restored” after the country was engulfed in unprecedented unrest in recent days.

Following deadly protests sparked by fuel price rises, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said: “An anti-terror operation has commenced. Law enforcement agencies are working hard. Constitutional order has been mainly restored in all regions of the country. Local authorities are in control of the situation.”

The president added, however, that “terrorists are still using weapons and are damaging people’s property”, and that “counter-terrorist actions” should be continued.

Opposition-backing protesters rally in front of Kazakhstan Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine (AP) Expand

Opposition-backing protesters rally in front of Kazakhstan Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine (AP)

Kazakhstan is experiencing its worst street protests since the country gained independence three decades ago.

The demonstrations began over a near-doubling of prices for a type of vehicle fuel and quickly spread across the country, reflecting wider discontent over the rule of the same party since independence.

The protests have turned extremely violent, with government buildings set ablaze and more than a dozen law enforcement officers killed.

