Kathleen Folbigg: Australian woman jailed for 20 years over deaths of her four children is pardoned
Rod McGuirk
An Australian woman who spent 20 years in prison was pardoned and released Monday based on new scientific evidence that her four children died by natural causes as she had insisted.
Latest World News
Prince Harry: All you need to know about historic legal showdown
LATEST | Kathleen Folbigg: Australian woman jailed for 20 years over deaths of her four children is pardoned
Putin’s army chiefs claim ‘250 Ukrainian soldiers killed’ as Ukraine launch major offensive
Partisans capture soldiers in cross-border raid from Ukraine into Russia
Kremlin plans a VIP bunker to shelter Moscow’s elite from attack
Prince Harry set to appear in court over Mirror phone hacking charges
Man charged for wearing shirt seen as referring to Hillsborough disaster during FA Cup final
‘We want a free country’ – estimated 500,000 demonstrate against government in Warsaw
Eight arrested in Hong Kong crackdown on anniversary of Tiananmen Square massacre
Former WWE wrestler Stan Lane is ‘not the father’ of Donald Trump favourite Boebert DNA test shows
Top Stories
I was breastfeeding my third when I found a lump – after a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery I’m ready to live again
Holly Willoughby’s new This Morning co-host announced as return speculation ends
Dad pays tribute to friends and teachers who saved young son’s life after collapse at school
Fine Gael lead popularity contest on social media, with Leo Varadkar the most-followed cabinet TD
Latest NewsMore
Prince Harry: All you need to know about historic legal showdown
Man repeatedly kicked in head by youths at Northern Ireland rail station
Watch: League of Ireland preview – Aidan Fitzmaurice and Seán O'Connor discuss today’s Premier Division action
Dad of two spends €100,000 at Turkish clinic to increase height from 6ft to 6ft 7
LATEST | Kathleen Folbigg: Australian woman jailed for 20 years over deaths of her four children is pardoned
‘The time has come to say goodbye’ – Zlatan Ibrahimovic announces retirement from football aged 41
Poland opposition party leads anti-government march
CAO 2023 - Key takeaways with Education Editor - Katherine Donnelly
Boy who died after incident in the water in Bournemouth was ‘fabulous young man’
LATEST | Boy (14) needs hospital treatment after fight involving up to 20 people at train station