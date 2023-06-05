LATEST | 

Kathleen Folbigg: Australian woman jailed for 20 years over deaths of her four children is pardoned

Kathleen Folbigg appears via video link during a convictions inquiry at the NSW Coroners Court, Sydney Photo: Joel Carrett/AAP Image via AP,

Rod McGuirk

An Australian woman who spent 20 years in prison was pardoned and released Monday based on new scientific evidence that her four children died by natural causes as she had insisted.