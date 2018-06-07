News World News

Thursday 7 June 2018

Kate Spade death ruled as suicide

The 55-year-old had suffered from depression and anxiety for many years, her husband said.

Kate Spade was found dead in her New York City apartment (Bebeto Matthews/AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

New York City’s chief medical examiner has ruled fashion designer Kate Spade’s death a suicide.

The determination was released two days after the 55-year-old was found dead in her Park Avenue apartment.

A housekeeper discovered her body in her bedroom.

Police said she left a note that pointed to “a tragic suicide”.

A Kate Spade shop in London (PA)

Ms Spade’s husband and business partner said she suffered from depression and anxiety for many years.

Andy Spade said in a statement on Wednesday that his wife was seeing a doctor regularly and was taking medication to treat her disease.

He said she “sounded happy” the night before and her death was a complete shock.

Mr Spade said his main concern is protecting their 13-year-old daughter’s privacy as she deals with “unimaginable grief”.

