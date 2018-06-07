Kate Spade death ruled as suicide

The determination was released two days after the 55-year-old was found dead in her Park Avenue apartment.

Police said she left a note that pointed to “a tragic suicide”.

A housekeeper discovered her body in her bedroom.

A Kate Spade shop in London (PA)

Ms Spade’s husband and business partner said she suffered from depression and anxiety for many years.

Andy Spade said in a statement on Wednesday that his wife was seeing a doctor regularly and was taking medication to treat her disease.