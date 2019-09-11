News World News

Wednesday 11 September 2019

Justin Trudeau kicks off Canada election campaign with polls showing close race

Votes will be cast on October 21 with the opposition performing strongly.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau (Sean Kilpatrick/AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau has launched his reelection campaign ahead of a close October 21 vote.

Mr Trudeau kicked off his bid to remain in office on Wednesday after meeting the country’s governor general.

He said Canadians need to decide whether they want to go back to the failed policies of a conservative government that believes in cuts and austerity.

Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau arrive at Rideau Hall in Ottawa (Sean Kilpatrick/AP)

Mr Trudeau channelled the star power of his father when he won power in 2015.

But the son of late prime minister Pierre Trudeau could be in trouble.

Polls say the opposition Conservative party is running close to Mr Trudeau’s Liberals.

Not since 1935 has a government that won a majority of seats in Parliament in its first term lost power in the next election in Canada.

