Justin Timberlake visits Texas shooting survivor in hospital
Sarah Salazar was among the more than two dozen people injured in the May 18 attack at Santa Fe High School.
Pop star Justin Timberlake has made a surprise visit to a Texas school shooting survivor as she recovers from her wounds in a hospital.
Her mother, Sonia Lopez-Puentes, shared on Facebook a photo that showed Timberlake wearing a medical gown and rubber gloves as he poses next to a smiling Salazar in her hospital room last Friday.
According to an online fundraiser for Salazar, the teenager suffered a broken jaw and will need shoulder replacement surgery after the shooting.
TEXAS STRONGhttps://t.co/wGcSWAVO6X pic.twitter.com/6Vbs2k537G— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) May 27, 2018
Timberlake performed two shows in nearby Houston last week as part of his Man of the Woods tour.
Press Association