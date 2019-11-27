Judge who denied Jeffrey Epstein bail calls for prison reform

A judge who denied bail for financier Jeffrey Epstein before he died is urging the US Bureau of Prisons and the Justice Department to study prison conditions nationwide and make necessary reforms.

A judge who denied bail for financier Jeffrey Epstein before he died is urging the US Bureau of Prisons and the Justice Department to study prison conditions nationwide and make necessary reforms.

US District Judge Richard Berman told The New York Times in an opinion letter that it is “unthinkable that any detainee, let alone … Epstein, would die unnoticed at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre”.

Epstein, facing sex trafficking charges, was found unresponsive in his cell on August 10.

Jeffrey Epstein (AP)

A medical examiner ruled it a suicide.

Two prison guards have pleaded not guilty to criminal charges.

Authorities said they failed to check on Epstein in eight hours before he died.

Mr Berman said failing to do an in-depth evaluation of prison conditions would be a “tragic and costly missed opportunity”.

Epstein’s wide circle of friends included the Duke of York and US President Donald Trump.

PA Media