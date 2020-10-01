Judge says US government’s lawsuit over John Bolton’s book can proceed

The Trump administration can move forward with its lawsuit against former national security adviser John Bolton over his tell-all book, a judge has ruled.

The US Justice Department alleges that Mr Bolton’s book, The Room Where It Happened contains classified information, and the government sued in June to try to prevent its release.

Though the book was published as scheduled, a suit accusing Mr Bolton of breaking contracts with the government by disclosing classified information and by failing to complete a required prepublication review can proceed, US district judge Royce Lamberth said in a 29-page opinion.

Expand Close Mr Bolton’s book contained revelations about US President Donald Trump (AP/Alex Brandon) AP/PA Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Mr Bolton’s book contained revelations about US President Donald Trump (AP/Alex Brandon)

The book, which details Mr Bolton’s 17 months as Mr Trump’s national security adviser, contains descriptions of conversations with foreign leaders that could be seen as politically damaging to the president.

Those include accounts that Mr Trump tied providing military aid to Ukraine to that country’s willingness to conduct investigations into Democratic rival Joe Biden and Mr Biden’s son Hunter, and that Mr Trump asked China’s President Xi Jinping to help his re-election prospects.

Judge Lamberth in June denied the government’s request for an injunction to block the book from being published, given that thousands of copies had already been distributed.

But he also scolded Mr Bolton for moving ahead with the book’s publication without waiting for formal, written authorisation that the book had been cleared.

PA Media