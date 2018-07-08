Judge reverses order to free former Brazil president

A Brazilian appeals court judge has ordered former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to remain in jail, reversing an earlier order from a judge at the same court.

Judge Joao Gebran Neto is the judge in charge of overseeing da Silva’s case at the Fourth Federal Regional Tribunal and a legal analyst said his decision supersedes the other judge’s.

Earlier on Sunday, Judge Rogerio Favreto ordered da Silva freed.

A brief impasse ensued when a lower court judge ordered police to hold off.

A supporter of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva holds a flag that reads Free Lula in front of the Federal Police Department where Da Silvia is serving jail time in Curitiba (Denis Ferreira Netto/AP)

Judge Gebran Neto then stepped in.

Da Silva began serving his sentence in April after he was convicted in a case connected to Brazil’s massive corruption investigation.

He denies wrongdoing.

Hundreds of da Silva supporters have gathered in the city where he is jailed calling for his release.

