Judge rejects Cosby team’s bid for acquittal

Bill Cosby’s lawyers have lost another bid to cut his sex assault retrial short.

Judge Steven O’Neill rejected a defence motion that he acquit Cosby and send jurors home.

The defence asked the judge to clear the 80-year-old comedian after prosecutors rested their case on Thursday afternoon. Cosby’s lawyers say prosecutors have not proved charges he drugged and molested a woman at his Philadelphia mansion more than a dozen years ago.

Cosby has said his sexual encounter with the woman was consensual. The defence also says there is no evidence to prove the alleged assault happened within the 12-year statute of limitations.

Prosecutors say the accuser and Cosby have both said the encounter was in 2004. Prosecutors point out Cosby was arrested in 2015, just before the deadline to charge him.

Press Association