Judge orders formal arrest of Danube boat tragedy captain

Hungarian prosecutors said a judge has ordered the formal arrest of a captain whose cruise ship collided with a sightseeing boat on the Danube River in an incident that killed seven South Koreans.

The judge ordered the 64-year-old Ukrainian captain of the Viking Sigyn to be formally arrested for 30 days after the incident in central Budapest.

He said the captain could be released on bail – subject to him wearing a tracking device and remaining in Budapest – but prosecutors are appealing that decision.

Black flags fly on Margaret Bridge, at the site of the accident (AP)

On Wednesday evening, the Viking ship collided with a smaller sightseeing boat carrying 35 people, most of them South Korean tourists, in the capital Budapest.

Seven people were rescued and 21 others remain missing.

Efforts to salvage the 88ft tour boat have been hampered by the river’s fast flow and limited visibility under water.

The Viking ship captain has been in custody since Thursday.

