Judge gives doctors go-ahead to amputate mentally ill man's foot

Doctors have been given permission by a judge in a specialist court to amputate a mentally ill man's left foot against his wishes.

Ms Justice Lieven heard the man's leg was infected and concluded that the operation would be in his best interests.

Specialists said the man, who suffers from schizophrenia and is in his early 60s, could die if the lower part of his leg was not removed.

The judge gave doctors the go-ahead after a hearing in the Court of Protection, where judges consider issues relating to people who lack the mental capacity to make decisions, in London.

Irish Independent