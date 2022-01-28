| 10.5°C Dublin

Judge approves agreement to destroy gun used by Kyle Rittenhouse

Rittenhouse’s lawyer had filed a motion asking prosecutors to return the rifle used in shootings at a protest.

Kyle Rittenhouse (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool_File) Expand

By Todd Richmond, Associated Press

A Wisconsin judge has approved an agreement by lawyers to destroy the assault-style rifle used by Kyle Rittenhouse to shoot three people during a 2020 street protest.

Assistant district attorney Thomas Binger said the state crime lab would destroy the gun, probably in April.

Judge Bruce Schroeder, the Kenosha County judge who presided over Rittenhouse’s trial, approved the agreement.

Rittenhouse’s lawyer had filed a motion asking prosecutors to return Rittenhouse’s rifle, ammunition, face mask and other clothing he was wearing on the night of the shooting.

A spokesman for Rittenhouse said last week that the 19-year-old wanted to destroy the rifle so nothing could be used as a political symbol or trophy celebrating the shootings.

