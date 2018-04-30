Journalists and police among dozens killed in double Kabul suicide blasts

The dead included an AFP photographer and a cameraman for a local TV station, as well as four police officers, Afghan officials said.

At least 45 other people were injured. AFP's chief photographer in #Afghanistan Shah Marai has been killed in a suicide blast in Kabul.

Read his touching 2016 blog on life in Afghanistan over the past 15 years, "When hope is gone." @AFPblogs https://t.co/umNbr2jnUK pic.twitter.com/k3VrAOMfAQ — AFP Correspondent (@AFPblogs) April 30, 2018 No-one immediately claimed responsibility for the blasts, but both Taliban and Islamic State group are active and have repeatedly claimed attacks in Kabul.

Police spokesman Hashmat Stanekzai said the first suicide bomber was on a motorbike while the second attacker was among the crowd of reporters who rushed to the scene of the first attack, pretending to be one of the media. He added that the second attacker then detonated his explosives while still among the reporters.

Afghanistan Agence France-Presse reported that the news agency’s chief photographer in Kabul, Shah Marai, was among those killed. Deep sorrow at news of death of Shah Marai, AFP chief photographer in Kabul - killed in this morning's second explosion in the city, carefully timed to kill first aiders and journalists like Shah. Afghanistan needs people with his courage. — John Simpson (@JohnSimpsonNews) April 30, 2018 AFP said Marai died in the second blast which targeted a group of journalists who had rushed to the scene of the earlier suicide attack in the capital.

Afghanistan Sediqullah Tawhidi, an official from the Afghan Journalist Safety Committee, said a cameraman from the local Tolo TV also was killed. The suicide attacks took place in the central Shash Darak area, which is home to the Nato headquarters and a number of embassies in Afghanistan.

The second was meant to hit those rushing to the scene of the attack to help the victims of the first blast.

Afghanistan Kabul chief of police Dawood Amin said the area of Kabul that was targeted, which includes many foreign offices, was quickly sealed off.

Mohammad Mousa Zahir, director of Wazir Akbarkhan Hospital, said several people who were injured in the blasts were being treated at the hospital. Afghanistan The local Islamic State group affiliate and the more firmly established Taliban carry out regular attacks around the country, with the Taliban usually targeting the government and security forces and IS targeting the Shiite minority.

Large-scale attacks by the two militant groups have also hit the Afghan capital. Both groups want to establish strict Islamic rule in Afghanistan.

Press Association