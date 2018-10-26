Jordan flash flood death toll rises after girl’s body found

Jordanian rescuers searching the Dead Sea area for survivors of deadly flash floods have found the body of a 12-year-old girl, raising the death toll to 19.

The body was recovered early on Friday, a day after middle school students and teachers visiting hot springs in the area were swept away by the torrent.

Civil defence officials said the surge, caused by heavy rains, carried some for several miles towards the Dead Sea.

Flash floods unleashed by heavy rains swept away a group of students and teachers visiting hot springs near the Dead Sea (Raad Adayleh/AP)

Mustafa al-Basaiah, the director general of the kingdom’s Civil Defence, said 13 of the dead and 21 of about three dozen wounded were middle school students. He added that some people are still feared missing.

A complex rescue operation involving helicopters, divers, sniffer dogs and hundreds of searchers continued into the night on Thursday.

Searches resumed early on Friday.

Press Association