Comedian Jon Stewart has hit out at US congress for failing to ensure that a victims’ compensation fund set up after the 9/11 attacks never runs out of money.

Jon Stewart lashes out at US congress over 9/11 victims’ fund

Mr Stewart, a longtime advocate for 9/11 responders, angrily called out members of congress for failing to attend a hearing over a Bill that would ensure the fund can pay benefits for the next 70 years.

Mr Stewart lambasted members of congress for failing to attend (AP)

Pointing to rows of empty seats at a House judiciary committee hearing room, Mr Stewart said “sick and dying” first responders and their families had come to Washington for the hearing, only to face a nearly deserted dais.

He called the non-attendance “an embarrassment to the country and a stain on the institution” of US congress.

Members said they supported the Bill and were monitoring the hearing amid other congressional business.

Press Association