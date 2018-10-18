Jollibee to create 1,500 jobs in the UK as part of global expansion plan

Filipino fast food chain Jollibee will create 1,500 jobs in the UK by 2023 as part of a multimillion-dollar expansion plan, it revealed ahead of the opening of its first London store.

The restaurant, known for its fried chicken and sweet spaghetti, is planning to open 25 stores in the UK over the next five years.

Initially focusing on London, the brand will later expand to other cities including Manchester, Liverpool and Birmingham.

Jollibee, which already has 4,300 sites across the world, has set aside 218 million US dollars (£166 million) for global expansion this year.

Dennis Flores, head of international business for Europe at Jollibee, told the Press Association that the investment in UK expansion was “substantial”.

“It’s a sign of our trust and confidence in the UK,” he said.

He added that the company “should be able to manage” any challenges arising from Brexit next year.

Jollibee’s first London site is due to begin trading on Saturday. It is the second European location for the brand, following the launch of a Milan store in March, which saw customers queuing for six hours to visit.

Mr Flores said there would be more expansion in Europe over the next five years and that the company is currently assessing opportunities in Spain.

Jollibee hit the headlines in the UK last year when it was reported to be considering an offer to buy British coffee and sandwich chain Pret a Manger.

Mr Flores confirmed that an investment was considered, but Jollibee never made an offer.

Pret was later sold to JAB Holdings for around £1.5 billion.

