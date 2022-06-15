| 16.5°C Dublin

Johnson tells allies to play down anger with EU to avoid trade war

Ben Riley-Smith

Boris Johnson has told his Cabinet ministers to “de-escalate” the war of words with Brussels over the Northern Ireland Protocol to avoid a trade war.

The UK prime minister repeatedly used the phrase in yesterday’s cabinet meeting, according to those present, as he discussed this week’s legislation to suspend parts of the agreement.

