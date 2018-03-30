Johnny Hallyday’s children begin battle over father’s will

Hallyday’s eldest children are contesting the document that bequeaths his property and artistic rights “exclusively” to his widow, Laeticia Hallyday, 43.

A hearing was held on Friday at a tribunal near Paris at the request of Hallyday’s eldest children – David Hallyday, 51, and Laura Smet, 34.

They want their late father’s inheritance to their stepmother — Hallyday’s fourth wife — to be frozen.