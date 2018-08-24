John McCain stopping medical treatment for brain cancer

US senator John McCain has decided to discontinue medical treatment for brain cancer, his family have said.

In a statement, the Arizona senator’s family said he has surpassed expectations for his survival, but “the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict”.

The family added: “With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment.”

The 81-year-old is in his sixth term representing Arizona, but has been away from the Capitol since December.

Family members said they are grateful for the support and kindness shown by his care givers and for the outpouring of concern and affection from thousands of people.

Mr McCain’s wife Cindy said: “I love my husband with all of my heart. God bless everyone who has cared for my husband along this journey.”

Arizona governor Doug Ducey called him “an American hero” who always put his country before himself and whose life has been guided by a “spirit of service and civility” that is a model for Americans regardless of political affiliation.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said the McCain family is “in our prayers at this incredibly difficult hour”.

Press Association