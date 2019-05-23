John Lewis trials click and collect in Co-op stores

John Lewis & Partners is to trial a new delivery option allowing customers to pick up online orders from The Co-operative shops.

The initial test-run will launch next week across five Co-op branches in London, Manchester and Nottingham.

Employees of Co-op head office have already had access to the service at a sixth outlet in Manchester’s Angel Square.

Eva Cullen, head of customer fulfilment operations at John Lewis, said the service will be rolled out to more locations if the trial is successful.

She said: “Our click & collect service is growing in popularity every year as our customers benefit from the ease of being able to pick up their order at a time and place which is convenient to them.”

Mark Pettigrew, Co-op’s director of innovation and format, said: “It is all about creating ease, convenience and choice for today’s time-pressed shopper.

“This is an exciting development. Innovations and new technologies are driving a number of initiatives and creating value in our communities through increased offers and services for our members and customers.”

The move reflects the growing need for retailers to provide convenient pick-up locations for shoppers.

John Lewis currently offers collection of its orders from all of its stores and all Waitrose outlets, and has also partnered with Northern supermarket Booths to offer collection at eight branches.

Meanwhile Sainsbury’s offers collection points in many of its shops for Argos shoppers, following its acquisition of the home goods retailer in 2016.

Press Association