Jogger detained for two weeks after accidental US border crossing
Ms Roman says her mother brought her passport.
A 19-year-old woman who travelled from France to Canada to visit her mother in British Columbia says US officials detained her for two weeks after she accidentally crossed the border while jogging.
Cedella Roman told the Canadian Broadcast Company that two US Customs and Border Protection agents apprehended her on May 21 on a beach south of White Rock, British Columbia.
ICE confirmed timeline of events in a statement:— Eva Uguen-Csenge (@evacsenge) June 23, 2018
May 21 Roman detained and brought to detention center
May 24 ICE receives Roman's travel docs
May 29 Canadian border officials inform ICE they are willing to determine if she can reenter Canada
June 5 Roman is removed to Canada https://t.co/eMzK5iXq0H
Ms Roman says she did not have identification and was transferred to the Tacoma Northwest Detention Centre run by the Department of Homeland Security.
Ms Roman says her mother brought her passport.
But it took two weeks before immigration officials on both sides of the border allowed her back into Canada on June 6.
Press Association