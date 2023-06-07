Joe Wicks makes specialised workout video for people with Parkinson’s

Fitness coach Joe Wicks has teamed up with the NHS to create a dedicated work out video for people with Parkinson’s disease (Eloise Parfitt/Guy’s and St Thomas’/PA)

By Ella Pickover, PA Health Correspondent

Fitness coach Joe Wicks has teamed up with the NHS to create a dedicated workout video for people with Parkinson’s disease.