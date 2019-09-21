News World News

Saturday 21 September 2019

Joe Kennedy III announces run for US senate

The grandson of Robert F Kennedy will face the 73-year-old incumbent senator Edward Markey in the Democratic primary next year.

Joe Kennedy III (AP)
By Steve LeBlanc

US congressman Joe Kennedy III has announced he is running for the senate.

The Massachusetts Democrat – a grandson of Robert F Kennedy – formally announced his campaign on Saturday in an email before a launch event in East Boston.

This is where the Kennedy clan first settled after arriving from Ireland well over a century ago.

Mr Kennedy is the grandson of Robert F Kennedy (AP)

He is the first member of America’s most famous political dynasty to run for the senate since his great-uncle Edward M Kennedy did so in 1962, a year before his great-uncle John F Kennedy’s assassination.

The 38-year-old will face 73-year-old incumbent senator Edward Markey in next year’s primary.

