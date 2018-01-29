Joe Bloggs owner and Diana wedding dress firm falls into administration

The firm behind fashion brand Joe Bloggs and the retailer that designed the wedding dress for Diana, Princess of Wales, has collapsed into administration, resulting in 60 job losses.

Manchester based Juice Corporation appointed insolvency practitioner CG & Co as administrator last week, and it is understood that all staff have now been axed.

Joe Bloggs, which was founded in 1985 by market trader Shami Ahmed, rose to prominence in the 1990s when it produced ranges for celebrities including “Prince” Naseem Hamed, Brian Lara and Uri Geller. It faded from the fashion scene and Mr Ahmed later ran into financial difficulties.

Juice Corporation, which was run by members of Mr Ahmed’s family, is also the parent firm of clothing brand Elizabeth Emanuel, which designed the wedding dress for Diana, Princess of Wales. Royalty – Princess of Wales – Wolfson Galleries of Classical Sculpture and Inscriptions – British Museum It also holds licences for Slazenger and Kangol clothing and its stable of brands includes Gabicci, Rawcraft, Loyalty & Faith.

The group turned over £13 million last year, according to Robson Kay, the agent tasked with carving up and selling off its £7.5 million worth of assets. These include intellectual property rights, a warehouse, offices and showrooms.

David Kay, a director at Robson Kay, said: “We are looking to sell these as a package and have received a number of inquiries from potential buyers. We hope to achieve a sale in the near future.” “These will be put up for sale in due course, with priority given to the buyer of the stock and intellectual property rights.”

