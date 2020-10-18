Joe Biden vows to create 'a roadmap to citizenship' for illegal Irish in US

As the battle to become US President nears its final two weeks, Joe Biden has looked to ensure he has the backing of the nearly 30 million US citizens that claim Irish ancestry when they go to the polls.

In a campaign statement, he vowed to "advance the Northern Ireland Peace Process" and will ensure there is "no US-UK trade deal if the implementation of Brexit imperils the Good Friday Agreement."

The statement also reminds Irish American voters that Biden rejects Donald Trump’s immigration policies and will "prioritise legislation to create a roadmap to citizenship" for the 11 million undocumented workers "that have been strengthening our country for years."

This will be welcome news for the many thousands of Irish living in the US without a Visa.

Biden points out that he inherited his mother’s side of the family’s "overwhelming pride in being Irish" and "has often spoken how being of Irish descent has shaped his life."

Biden’s campaign was at pains to point out that he had worked on securing peace in Northern Ireland, worked with the Friends of Ireland Caucus in Congress and made clear his support for preventing a hard border on the island of Ireland.

As the US election is just 16 days away, Joe Biden boasts a significant 10pc point lead (Biden 52pc - Trump 42pc) in the polls, according to the BBC’s poll of polls.

The Democratic National Committee have been issuing statements in recent days though urging prospective Biden voters not to get complacent.

Indeed, Hillary Clinton held a similar advantage in the 2016 contest, won the popular vote, but lost the presidential race due to Donald Trump gaining more points in the electoral college system.

This statement is a signifier of the Biden campaign calling in every favour it can from every friend to ensure the polls tell the true tale this time around.

Online Editors