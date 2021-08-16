| 15.2°C Dublin

Joe Biden to speak publicly on Afghanistan for first time in nearly a week

The president was returning to the White House from Camp David to make an address to the nation after the Taliban reconquest of Afghanistan.

President Joe Biden meets virtually with his national security team and senior officials for a briefing on Afghanistan at Camp David (The White House/AP) Expand

President Joe Biden meets virtually with his national security team and senior officials for a briefing on Afghanistan at Camp David (The White House/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

President Joe Biden will return to the White House to address the nation on the US evacuation from Afghanistan.

The president will speak a day after the Taliban took control of the country.

The White House said Mr Biden will travel back to Washington from the Camp David presidential retreat to speak at 3.45 on Monday afternoon from the East Room local time (20.45 BST).

It will be his first public remarks on the Afghanistan situation in nearly a week.

