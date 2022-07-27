| 16.5°C Dublin

Joe Biden tests negative for Covid-19 and ends ‘strict isolation’

The US president tested positive last week.

Joe Biden (Patrick Semansky/AP) Expand

Close

Joe Biden (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Joe Biden (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Joe Biden (Patrick Semansky/AP)

By Darlene Superville, Associated Press

US President Joe Biden is ending his Covid-19 isolation after testing negative for the virus on Tuesday night and again on Wednesday morning.

He quickly arranged to deliver remarks in the Rose Garden and to discuss his infection and his administration’s progress amid the coronavirus pandemic and encourage those who are eligible to get their Covid-19 vaccinations and booster shots, the White House said.

“Back to the Oval,” Mr Biden tweeted after the White House released the latest daily update from his doctor confirming that he was clear to end the isolation period that is required after someone tests positive for coronavirus.

Mr Biden, 79, tested positive last week.

His tweet included a photo of a rapid Covid-19 test with the line showing a negative result.

“Thanks to Doc for the good care, and to all of you for your support,” the president’s tweet said.

Dr Kevin O’Connor, Mr Biden’s doctor, wrote in Wednesday’s update that the president had completed a five-day course of Paxlovid, an anti-viral drug used to treat Covid-19.

Mr Biden remains free of fever and had not used Tylenol in the past 36 hours.

His symptoms were almost “completely resolved”, Dr O’Connor reported.

“Given these reassuring factors, the president will discontinue his strict isolation measures,” the doctor wrote.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Mr Biden will wear a “well-fitting” face mask for 10 days anytime he is around others, Dr O’Connor said.

The president tested positive for coronavirus on July 21.

He continued to work during isolation, holding meetings virtually and addressing groups through tape-recorded messages.

Most Watched

Privacy