| 19°C Dublin

Joe Biden says Taliban are in ‘existential crisis’

The president suggested the militant movement was unsure whether it wanted global legitimacy.

Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan (Rahmat Gul/AP) Expand

Close

Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan (Rahmat Gul/AP)

Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan (Rahmat Gul/AP)

Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan (Rahmat Gul/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

President Joe Biden said the Taliban have not changed but are going through an “existential crisis” about whether they want legitimacy on the global stage as they have taken over Afghanistan.

In an interview on ABC’s Good Morning America, Mr Biden said that he is “not sure” the Taliban want to be “recognised by the international community as being a legitimate government”.

He also said that the threat from al Qaida and their affiliate organisations is “greater in other parts of the world than it is in Afghanistan, adding that it’s “not rational” to ignore the “looming problems” posed by al Qaida affiliates in Syria or East Africa, where he said the threat to the US is “significantly greater”.

President Joe Biden (Susan Walsh/AP) Expand

Close

President Joe Biden (Susan Walsh/AP)

President Joe Biden (Susan Walsh/AP)

President Joe Biden (Susan Walsh/AP)

“We should be focusing on where the threat is the greatest,” Mr Biden said, in defence of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Mr Biden also pushed back against concerns about the treatment of women and girls in the country, arguing that it’s “not rational” to try to protect women’s rights around the globe through military force.

Instead, it should be done through “diplomatic and international pressure” on human rights abusers to change their behaviour.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy