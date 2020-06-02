Joe Biden says ‘moment has come’ and blasts Donald Trump’s ‘narcissism’

Joe Biden blistered President Donald Trump a day after police drove back peaceful protesters near the White House so Mr Trump could pose with a Bible before a damaged church.

Mr Biden said Mr Trump’s “narcissism has become more important than the nation that he leads”.

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee delivered a speech at Philadelphia’s City Hall, addressing the civil unrest across America following the death of George Floyd.

Mr Biden said “the moment has come” to deal with systemic racism and deeply ingrained economic inequality and insisted that the nation cannot wait until November’s election and its outcome.

President Donald Trump holds a Bible as he visits outside St John's Church (Patrick Semansky/AP)

President Donald Trump holds a Bible as he visits outside St John's Church (Patrick Semansky/AP)

“I call on the Congress to act this month,” Mr Biden said, urging politicians to start “with real police reform” and citing proposed legislation outlawing choke holds.

But Mr Biden stepped up his criticism of Mr Trump as he works to elevate his voice in the national debate after more than two months of the campaign for the White House being frozen amid the outbreak of coronavirus.

“This president today is part of the problem and accelerates it,” Mr Biden said, adding that Mr Trump is “consumed with his blinding ego”.

Mr Biden’s criticism comes a day after Mr Trump threatened the nation’s governors that he would deploy the military to states if they did not stamp out violent protests over police brutality that have rocked the nation.

Authorities under federal command later forced back peaceful demonstrators in Washington with tear gas so the president could walk to nearby church St John’s Church and pose briefly with a Bible.

The church had sustained damage during Sunday protests.

I won’t fan the flames of hate Joe Biden

Mr Biden noted that “peaceful protesters” were dispersed from the “doorstep of the people’s house, the White House” using tear gas and flash grenades to stage what he called a “photo op” publicity stunt.

“The president held up a Bible,” Mr Biden added.

“I just wished he opened it once in awhile instead of brandishing it.”

The 20-plus minute address was covered live by cable networks and Mr Biden used it to declare: “This job’s not about me. It’s about you. It’s about us.”

D.C. had no problems last night. Many arrests. Great job done by all. Overwhelming force. Domination. Likewise, Minneapolis was great (thank you President Trump!). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2020

“Look, the presidency is a big job. Nobody will get everything right. And I won’t either,” Mr Biden said, but promised: “I won’t fan the flames of hate.”

As the former vice president spoke, the National Guard maintained a visible presence to defend public buildings as Philadelphia grapples with sustained violent protests.

Several adjacent businesses, banks, convenience stores and hotels were boarded up.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden are duelling for the presidency (Susan Walsh/AP)

Donald Trump and Joe Biden are duelling for the presidency (Susan Walsh/AP)

A very small audience, including Mayor Jim Kenney, was on hand.

Mr Biden is trying to create a stark contrast with Mr Trump, who has embraced the language of confrontation and war, casting himself as the “president of law and order”.

Mr Trump signalled he would stake his reelection on convincing voters his forceful approach was warranted in a time of national tumult and racial unrest.

“I will seek to heal the racial wounds that have long plagued this country – not use them for political gain,” Mr Biden said._

