Joe Biden ‘raises record-breaking £270m in August’

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has reportedly raised at least 360 million US dollars (£270 million) for his election effort in August.

A person with direct knowledge of the fundraising effort revealed the record-shattering sum, which would give the Democrat ample resources to compete in the final two months of the campaign.

Mr Biden’s campaign declined to comment.

Donald Trump has not released his figures for August yet (Evan Vucci/AP)

Donald Trump has not released his figures for August yet (Evan Vucci/AP)

President Donald Trump has not yet released his fundraising figure for the month.

The money was raised in conjunction with the Democratic National Committee.

While candidates face a 2,800 dollar (£2,100) limit, Mr Biden can raise far more than that through a joint fundraising committee with the DNC that allows him to collect individual cheques worth upward of 600,000 dollars (£450,000).

