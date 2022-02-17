| 4.3°C Dublin

Joe Biden is playing Vladimir Putin at his own psychological game in a bid to prevent war – and he appears to be winning

Ahmed Baba

Vladimir Putin&rsquo;s key motivations are well known. He wants to return Russia to its former Soviet glory and retaking Ukraine is a big piece of that puzzle. Photo: Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via Reuters Expand
Ukrainian Army soldiers gather to celebrate a day of unity in Odessa, Ukraine, yesterday. Photo: AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti Expand
US President Joe Biden speaks about the Russia-Ukraine crisis at the White House, Washington, earlier this week. His administration has caught Russian President Vladimir Putin off-guard by leaking intelligence about what Russia plans to do next. Photo: AP Photo/Alex Brandon Expand
Former US President Donald Trump's term in the White House placed Russia and Vladimir Putin in a position of greater strength. Photo: Reuters/Carlos Barria/File Photo Expand
A member of the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service patrols the area near the frontier with Russia in the Chernihiv region, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters/Valentyn Ogirenko Expand

HERE we are again, entangled in a geopolitical standoff of “will he, won’t he?”.

For months, the threat of an “imminent” Russian invasion has hovered over Ukraine.

