Joe Biden had surgery to remove skin cancer cells last month

US president Joe Biden's February biopsy confirmed that he had basal cell carcinoma and all cancerous tissue was successfully removed, White House physician Kevin O'Connor said on Friday.

Basal cell carcinoma is the most common form of skin cancer and accounts for more than four in five diagnoses of skin cancers worldwide. It is the most frequently occurring of all cancers suffered worldwide.

Biden will continue dermatologic surveillance as part of his ongoing healthcare but the site of the biopsy has healed and no further treatment is needed, the White House physician added.

Last month, doctors declared Biden, 80, healthy and "fit for duty" after a physical examination.

O'Connor said in a letter released by the White House that basal cell carcinoma lesions do not tend to spread or metastasise and that the site of the President Biden’s biopsy has healed nicely, he said.

"No further treatment is required," Dr O'Connor said.

The White House physician said that before assuming the presidency, Mr Biden has several non-melanoma skin cancers removed.

